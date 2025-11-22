Jets star Kris Boyd was shot after argument about what he was wearing, NYPD says
A bullet travelled to the football star’s lung and is lodged in his pulmonary artery, according to police
A stranger shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in the abdomen after taunting him about his outfit, police say.
Boyd, two of his teammates and a third friend headed to Asian fusion hotspot Sei Less in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate a friend’s birthday. As they were heading inside the restaurant, a group of men started “to chirp them” about their fashion choices, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told Pix11. The strangers then asked: “Do you think you’re better than us?”
The football player and his friends spent about 10 minutes inside the restaurant before deciding they didn’t like the vibe and left, Kenny said. That’s when, just after 2 a.m., the strangers confronted Boyd’s group again, once again taunting them about their outfits.
An argument quickly turned physical — and one of the strangers pulled out a gun, Kenny said. “Pretty chaotic scene. Probably about 50 to 60 people out there. People are running,” the chief of detectives added.
EMS responded and transported Boyd to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition, the NYPD said in a statement.
The bullet travelled to his lung and is lodged in his pulmonary artery, Kenny told the outlet.
There’s no information to suggest that the strangers recognized Boyd’s group.
The man who struck Boyd has not been identified, police said.
He fled the scene on foot and before getting into a white BMW about two blocks away, CBS News reported.
Police are now asking the public for help identifying the man, who was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black book bag.
Boyd posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed on Instagram Wednesday, sharing that he was able to start breathing on his own.
"God is real, God is powerful!" he wrote. "I'm sorry I have no words at the moment..Just grateful! I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"
Earlier this week, New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Boyd sounded “upbeat” in their conversation.
“That’s what eases my mind, is that he’s in good spirits,” Glenn said Wednesday. “His wife and his kid, they’re in good spirits and he will walk away from this just fine.”
The coach said he wasn’t sure when Boyd would be released from the hospital: “But I will say this, just talking to him, he felt really upbeat. And again, that’s what gives me comfort, that he feels like that and he’s talking that way.”