FBI to turn over DNA evidence in Bryan Kohberger case

FBI investigators have been ordered to turn over DNA evidence in the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District ordered FBI DNA documents to be turned over to the court by 1 December, The Idaho Statesman reported . The request could take up to a month to fulfil.

The judge previously ruled that some of the documents needed to be turned over to 28-year-old Mr Kohberger’s legal defence team through discovery.

Mr Kohberger’s defence has been fighting to obtain the DNA records since May in order to inspect DNA profiles uploaded to databases, according to the outlet.

In June, it was revealed that the FBI used DNA and investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to identify Mr Kohberger as the suspect in the killings. The results were a “statistical match,” prosecutors previously said.

University of Idaho Students Killed-Indictment ((Kai Eiselein/New York Post via AP, Pool))

In August, his attorneys provided testimony from a genealogist criticising the DNA evidence used to tie Mr Kohberger to the military knife sheath found at the students’ off-campus home in November 2022.

During a hearing that month, the prosecution declared their opposition to the records being released to the defendant’s legal team, asserting that IGG data was not used to secure a warrant for Mr Kohberger’s arrest.

When discussing the records Thursday, Mr Kohberger’s public defender, Anne Taylor, asked that an inventory of the documents be provided by the FBI. She also requested more clarity about the closed-door review process.

The newspaper reported that the court intends to review the evidence before deciding what should be withheld from Mr Kohberger’s legal team. Judge Judge has said he’d like to review all the records at the same. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said he’d comply with the court’s decision.

Mr Kohberger has been accused of killing 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

His capital murder trial has been suspended indefinitely.