New Bryan Kohberger warrant seeks online searches for knives before Idaho murders

Prosecutors in the Idaho student murders case have demanded customer information about suspect Bryan Kohberger’s online searches for knives.

Four students were found brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus home near the University of Idaho after a night out last November.

Mr Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder and other charges in connection with the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. He has denied any involvement.

Investigators have issued warrants for Amazon, Apple, PayPal, Venmo and YouTube, reported Court TV.

Newly unsealed search court papers show that search warrants were obtained earlier this year asking for the history of an Amazon account from 20 March to 30 March 2022, and 1 November to 6 December 2022.

The warrant was part of filings released by an Idaho court on 28 September and asked for “all detailed customer click activity pertaining to knives and accessories.”

A warrant was also issued for Apple to provide a history of messages sent and received by an Apple ID account.

Data from both warrants has been placed into evidence by the Moscow Police Department.

Bryan Kohberger alongside Anne Taylor, one of his attorneys, during a hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho (AP)

An autopsy for the victims showed that they were likely killed with a large knife and died from multiple stab wounds. The murder weapon in the case has never been found. But investigators say they linked the suspect to the killings via DNA found on a knife sheath left at the scene.

Mr Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania on 30 December last year and returned to Idaho where a grand jury indicted him for the killings in May.

A judge has entered a not guilty plea on Mr Kohberger’s behalf and he remains held in the Latah County Jail without bail.

Police tape surrounds the home where the four students were killed (Getty Images)

Prosecutors say that he is also linked to the crime scene by cellphone data, security cameras and a witness.

His lawyers say that Mr Kohberger, who was studying for a doctorate in criminal justice at nearby Washington State University, had taken a solo drive in his car hours before the bodies were discovered.

The trial had been set for October but its date was vacated when the suspect waived his right to a speedy trial and no new date has yet been set.