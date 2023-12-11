Man arrested for murder of beloved San Francisco tech worker

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

California police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a beloved tech worker in San Francisco.

Kimberly Wong, 27, was found dead back on 30 November when San Francisco police conducted a welfare check at her apartment in Clay Street.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide detail launched an investigation into her death, according to a statement from the department.

Now, 29-year-old Scott Fisher is facing a homicide charge after San Francisco police arrested him on 7 December, police said.

Wong was a product designer at Plaid, a financial services company based in San Francisco, according to her LinkedIn page.

She previously worked for Splunk, a software company, after graduating from the University of Washington in 2018 with a degree in human centred design and engineering.

According to her personal website, Wong was also an artist who loved to be active and spend time outdoors.

“When I’m not pushing pixels, I love creating illustrations, doing crosswords, cooking, doing yoga, and getting outdoors for a morning cycling excursion or a hike,” her website reads.

Kimberly Wong was found dead during a welfare check at her apartment on 30 November (Kimberly Wong)

Alberto Forero, Wong’s former manager, called her death an “ice-cold shock”.

“It’s just so senseless,” Mr Forero told local outlet KTVU . “It’s incredibly unsettling that she passed in that manner. I’m hoping there’s justice for her. She’s a lovely person. She’ll definitely be missed.”

An anonymous neighbour also remembered Wong as a warm, welcoming person.

“She was the first to welcome us when we first moved into the building,” the neighbour told KTVU. “Always asking us how we were doing. How the weekend was.”

The San Francisco Police Department declined to provide further information when contacted by The Independent.