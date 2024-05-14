The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect was caught on camera running over a man twice as he was going to get the mail, then kissing and stabbing his dying body nine times in front of horrified neighbors.

The incident in Houston was all caught on a doorbell camera on May 3, with the footage showing neighbors rushing to help Steven Anderson, 64, after he was hit by the car that police say was driven by Karon Fisher, 20.

Karon Fisher, 20, is accused of murder following the attack in Houston, Texas, on 3 May 2024 ( Houston Police Department )

Those who witnessed the incident told ABC 13 that Ms. Fisher got up and walked away after the stabbing as if nothing had happened.

"It’s very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them," one neighbor told the outlet.

The footage from Woodridge Square Drive, which was edited to remove the moments of impact, showed Mr Anderson heading to his mailbox before he heard a screeching, speeding vehicle.

A white car then came into view and aimed for the victim, who tried to move out of the way.

Doorbell camera footage showed Steven Anderson being hit by a car twice before his attacker stabbed him nine times ( ABC 13 )

He was then hit by the vehicle and landed on the street, with the car then reversing and pushing him further down the road.

Neighbors were then seen rushing out to help and call 911, with one appearing with a pillow for the victim as one making the emergency call said the dispatcher wanted them to “turn him over.”

Karon Fisher is seen on video near the body of a man she allegedly ran over ( ABC 13 )

At this point, the suspect - a woman with blonde hair and wearing workout clothing - appeared with a knife. She yanked the man around and straddled him, before kissing him.

Then she stabbed him nine times before trying to get into another vehicle to leave. When that driver wouldn’t let them, she leaped over the body and left.

Karon Fisher is seen on video stabbing a man she had just run over, police say ( ABC 13 )

The Houston Police Department later arrested Fisher, 20, and charged her with murder. Ms Fisher is female-presenting but is identified as male in jail records. She is being held on a $2 million bond.

The suspect is also accused of assaulting a hospital professional on the same day as the murder.

Police have not said if the victim and suspect knew each other.