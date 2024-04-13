Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas mom charged with abandoning her 6-year-old and 8-year-old to go on a cruise

The woman is being held on $25,000 bond

Michelle Del Rey
Saturday 13 April 2024 20:59
A Houston mother has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her two children to go on a cruise.
A Houston mother has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her two children to go on a cruise. (AP)

A Texas mom has been accused of abandoning her children to go on a cruise.

Court records from the Harris County Districk Clerk’s Office show that Lakesha Woods Williams, 29, was charged with abandoning her children with an intent to return, a felony crime, after officers entered her apartment and found her two children alone.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman left her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in her Houston apartment from 4 April to 9 April.

A witness in the mother’s apartment building became concerned for the children after she’d heard from other tenants that the children had been left alone and were “worried about their safety” and requested officials conduct a welfare check, the complaint states.

The residents had seen the mother leave the building with luggage around noon on 4 April and did not see her return. The residents said that it was not the first time that the mother had left her children in such a way.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they cleared the apartment and found that no adults were present with the children.

“The apartment was in a complete disarray and had trash and left-over food all over the unit”, the complaint stated, adding that “the unit also had a very potent smell of urine”.

The children told the officers that their mother had left them to go on a cruise and did not know when she was coming back. The mother had a camera in the apartment she was using to watch the children and was keeping in touch with her son using a cellphone she’d given him. The phone was later seized by police as evidence.

The children were released to their aunt. The officers tried contacting the mother but said she’d been switching up her story about her whereabouts and was not cooperating. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

She’s currently being held at Houston’s Baker Street Jail. The Independent has reached out to the Harris County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Ms Williams, for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in