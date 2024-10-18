Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, dismembered, and then cooked the head and limbs of her mother in a pot reportedly was an aspiring actress until she suffered a motorcycle accident while living in California, according to a new report.

Torilena May Fields, 32, was arrested on October 9 after an 11-hour standoff with police at her mother's home in Mount Olivet, Kentucky. A construction worker who had been hired to do work at the house found the remains of dismembered Trudy Fields in the house's yard and contacted police.

A tactical team eventually managed to take Fields into custody, allowing investigators to enter and search the house, where they found the mother's head and other body parts in a still-warm pot.

The construction worker told police he had encountered Fields when he traveled to the house and described her as being aggressive and "casting spells" at him.

A report by Fox 56 found that Fields was an aspiring actor and model and had been chasing her dreams in California in the years prior to the alleged incident. She went by the name Naomi Navarre and appeared in two 2019 films — The Desert Project and A Dance Story, according to IMDB.

She made her intentions to make it big clear in her now haunting senior yearbook quote:

"Life is what it is. There are two types of people in the world ... those who are forgotten and those who are remembered. I choose to be remembered."

According to her cousin, Olivia Brock, Fields reportedly suffered a serious injury from a motorcycle accident while she was living in California.

Brock described a shift in her personality following the accident and believes that her injuries may have played a part in the mental break that led to the October 9 incident.

“She was an actress and doing her thing out there, and I guess we were told a couple of months ago that she was in a bad motorcycle accident and sustained a brain injury,” she told Fox 56. “And was, I guess, wandering around Cali. Didn’t know her name. Didn’t know where she belonged. I guess people were trying to get her help down there and couldn’t get it done, so that’s when Trudy stepped in to help.”

Fields moved back home to her mother's home after the accident.

Her uncle, Todd Brock, told Fox 56 he did not recognize his niece when he saw her mugshot.

“I think somebody has lost control of their mind,” Brock told the broadcaster. “Satanism or something had her brainwashed, whatever witchcraft is? I heard she was into it, but the girl in the mug shot? That’s not the girl we know.”

Fields was allegedly under the influence when she was arrested, according to police, but no further details were provided.

She has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, torture of a dog or cat, and obstructing governmental operations. Fields was booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.