The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Multiple people, including a state trooper, have been injured in a shooting in Kentucky that ended in a church, with the shooter being killed by law enforcement.

It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting in Lexington, Fayette County.

A trooper fired at the shooter, who fled, ending up at the Richmond Road Baptist Church.

Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department were involved in the incident, with the State Police confirming in a post on X that the suspect is deceased and there are multiple victims at the church receiving emergency medical treatment.

State Police confirmed the shooting happened at 11:35 a.m. but not where the incident began.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a Kentucky State Police Trooper was shot on Sunday morning at Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County.

The suspect then fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, about 17 miles (27 km) away, where multiple people were shot and wounded, the Herald-Leader added.

The Blue Grass Airport posted on X at 1 p.m. that a law enforcement investigation was impacting a portion of the airport road, but that all flights and operations were now proceeding normally.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement: “Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital.”

He added: “Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available.”

More details to follow…