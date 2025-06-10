Former Dallas Cowboys player charged after mother of two killed in crash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Kelvin Joseph, a former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, has been released from jail after he was allegedly involved in a crash in Texas that killed a female motorcyclist.

Joseph, 25, was charged with a DWI and collision involving personal injury or death, according to the Richardson Police Department.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 2400 block of U.S. 75 around 4.50 a.m. in Plano, Texas. The victim, Cody Morris, 27, was found deceased. No other cars or people were found nearby.

Police officials said Joseph called the department an hour later and said he was involved in the crash.

open image in gallery Kelvin Richardson, 25, has been arrested after police say he hit a motorcyclist while driving while under the influence in Texas ( Richardson Police Department )

When officers arrived at his location, police said they “observed signs of intoxication.” He was then arrested. Officials set his bail at $1,000 for the DWI charge and $25,000 for the collision involving death charge. He was released on bond on Sunday.

It’s believed Joseph was traveling in a BMW northbound when he allegedly hit Morris, the mother of two children and a wife, according to CBS News.

Joseph was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent two seasons playing on the team.

In 2022, authorities named him a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Lower Greenville in Dallas, officials said. Joseph was cleared after police arrested two suspects.

In 2023, Joseph was traded by the Cowboys to the Miami Dolphins. He then went on to play for different teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs. In February 2025, he joined the United Football League and signed with the DC Defenders.