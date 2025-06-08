The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Texas authorities have reopened their investigation into the murder of televangelist megachurch leader Joel Osteen’s elderly great-aunt, who was found bludgeoned to death inside her home nearly 20 years ago.

Johnnie Daniel, 84, was found beaten to death inside her home in August 2006 with her face smashed and a copy of the New Testament and a pencil on her chest, Chron reported.

A hammer wrapped in a bloody towel was also found beside Daniel, who was the aunt of Osteen’s 91-year-old mother, Dodie Osteen.

Her great-nephew, Osteen, is known for being the leader of Lakewood Church and is among the most well-known televangelists in the country.

Authorities charged a then-29-year-old Houston man, Edric Wilson, with Daniel’s murder. At the time DNA evidence linked him to Daniel’s killing, Wilson was already in custody on a separate aggravated assault charge.

open image in gallery Authorities have reopened their investigation into the brutal murder of Johnnie Daniel, whose great-nephew, Joel Osteen, runs Lakewood Church, a Houston-area megachurch ( Getty )

Wilson, who was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to ABC 13, spent 18 years in prison.

The murder charge was dismissed in August 2024 after authorities concluded “that the key piece of evidence linking him to the woman’s death, a DNA test result, was far weaker than they’d originally believed,” the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.

Wilson, then 47, pleaded guilty to the unrelated aggravated assault charge and was released on parole in March 2025.

With their prime suspect in the case now free, investigators have reopened the case.

"The Johnnie Daniel case from 2006 remains open and very much active. It is currently assigned to our Homicide Unit," said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the sheriff's office.

"When or if HCSO discovers new evidence, prosecutors will assess the case and determine whether or not anyone should face charges," said Courtney Fischer, the chief of communications for the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Lakewood Church is one of the largest megachurches in Texas.