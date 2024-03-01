The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man who shot and killed a young woman, after the car she was in accidentally turned onto his upstate New York driveway, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for her murder.

Kevin Monahan, 66, was found guilty in January of second-degree murder of Kaylin Gillis, 20, in April 2023.

At a sentencing hearing in Washington County on Friday morning, Judge Adam D. Michelini told Mr Monahan that he had taken away “so much unrealised potential” and said that he feared that if Mr Monahan was released from prison, he would kill again.

Mr Monahan was sentenced after hearing how the lives of the friends Ms Gillis was with would be forever changed by the events that night.

“She had a contagious smile that could light up a room and a heart that overflowed with kindness and love,” said Kaylin’s father, Andrew Gillis, told the court. “She was our pride, our joy and we loved her with all of our heart.”

“Losing her has left us with an undeniable void in our life – one that can never be filled. Every day, we wake up to the harsh reality that she is no longer here.”

Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed in upstate New York (GoFundMe)

They realised they had made a mistake and were turning around when Mr Monahan came out of his house and opened fire, hitting Ms Gillis in the process.

First responders attended, but the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tried to engage with Mr Monahan, but he was uncooperative and refused to come out of his home to speak to officers. After a stand-off of several hours, they were able to take him into custody.

Speaking to the court on Friday morning, prosecutors described Monahan as “merciless” in his actions and that therefore he should not be shown mercy in sentencing.

“You can’t murder someone because they accidentally pulled into your driveway,” 1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris said. “When I look at the comments on some of these articles that are written and videos that are played, it is shocking to me how many people believe you can just shoot people on your driveway. So the sentence here today affects everybody.”

Ms Gillis’ boyfriend Blake Walsh, who was 19 at the time, had been driving and previously spoke of how his life had been “destroyed” by her death.

Speaking during the hearing on Friday, Mr Walsh spoke directly to his girlfriend’s killer.

“You took the life of someone who never was a threat to you, not for a second,” he said. “Kaylin was a sweet and loving soul. Everything you wished you could be,” he continued. “If it were my decision, you’d be under the jail.”

Kevin Monahan seen in court in January 2024 (© 2024 Will Waldron / Times Union)

Mr Monahan’s defence attorney had argued that the shooting was an accident as a result of a faulty firearm, but that was dismissed.

On Friday, attorney Kurt Gerard Mausert said he understood the family’s pain and understood their desire for vengeance, after saying how he loved how his client loved his wife and that was why he was representing him.

“I’ve seen his remorse. He lives with the fact of knowing that because of his actions, under any way you view them, this poor young woman is dead,” Mr Mausert said. “So I don’t come here to ask you for mercy, I ask you to rebuff vengeance, I ask you to do what is just.”

The attorney said he would not ask the judge for a particular sentence.

However, Judge Adam D. Michelini did not appear to agree with the defence’s point of view, echoing the prosecution’s statement that it was “not OK” to shoot someone who accidentally drives down your driveway.

“Mr. Monahan, I think that if you were released from prison, and people who commit murder generally don’t commit the same crime again, but with you, I think you really could do the same thing again,” Judge Michelini said. “It’s obvious to me that you feel justified, you don’t take any responsibility for the outcome of your actions.”

After admonishing Mr Monahan for saying he wanted to go free so he could finish work on his house and race motorocross, the judge said Mr Monahan didn’t deserve that and that he instead deserved to spend to maximum amount of time in prison.

As the sentence was handed down, there were audible cries in the courtroom.

Speaking after the guilty verdict in January, District Attorney Tony Jordan said he hoped Ms Gillis’ family could begin to find closure.

“We wanted them to know that we believed in what they were saying. That there’s a purpose and that there will be justice. And our hope is today that they can begin to find that little bit of faith and justice that they can begin to move forward, to heal,” he said.

“Because, this is not the end for them, and they have a long road ahead of them and we’re hopeful that this is a part of it.”