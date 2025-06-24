The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas teenager has been charged with murder over with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, was charged with first-degree murder over the death of Austin Metcalf, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Tuesday.

The horrific incident occurred on April 2 of this year, during the sporting event at Memorial High School in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Prior to the altercation, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony to leave the event as he did not attend that high school.

Metcalf was found suffering from a stab wound when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

open image in gallery Austin Metcalf, 17, left, of Frisco, Texas was allegedly stabbed and killed by Karmelo Anthony, 17, right, also of Frisco, following a fight at a high school track meet on April 1, 2025 ( GoFundMe/Frisco Police Department )

In a statement, Willis acknowledged that the death of Metcalf had “struck a deep nerve” in the community and beyond.

“That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” he said. “But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle.

“That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves. We’re also mindful of Austin’s family, and everyone who loved him. Please keep them in your thoughts — and, if you’re willing, in your prayers as well.”

The students attended different high schools — Metcalf went to Frisco Memorial High School, while Anthony was enrolled at Frisco Centennial High School. It was not immediately clear if they knew each other before the incident.

Metcalf was a junior at Memorial and played on its track and field and football teams. His father, Jeff Metcalf, said the 17-year-old’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was with him at the time of the incident – and held him as he died.

open image in gallery Following the alleged stabbing, Anthony complied with officers and was taken into custody, according to an arrest report. He allegedly asked police if Metcalf was going to be alright and whether his own actions would be considered self-defense ( Frisco Police Department )

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter Metcalf told WFAA, struggling to recount the story. “I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Following the alleged stabbing, Anthony complied with officers and was taken into custody, according to an arrest report. He allegedly asked police if Metcalf was going to be alright and whether his own actions would be considered self-defense.

On Tuesday, following the announcement of the indictment, Anthony’s lawyer, Mike Howard, put out a video message in response. “We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done,” he said.

A fundraiser on platform GiveSendGo.com to pay for the family’s legal fees and other expenses has raised more than $530,000 so far.

In Texas, murder is a first-degree felony offense that, upon conviction, carries a punishment range of 5 to 99 years, or life, in a state prison, and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.

In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.