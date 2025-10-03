Man killed his grandmother because she complained about how he did his laundry: cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Kansas man is accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother after she criticized the way he did his laundry.

Isaiah Langkiet, 24, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, in the slaying of 64-year-old Elvera Langkiet, hours after the pair allegally got into an argument about his laundry techniques, Law & Crime reports.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet states that around 9 p.m. on August 30, Wichita police responded to a home after Isaiah Langkiet allegedly called 911 and told dispatchers he had “stabbed his grandmother.”

Emergency responders then found Elvera Langkiet in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor with one severe neck wound and two upper torso wounds. Doctors at the hospital said the wounds were “near fatal,” according to the document.

She survived the initial stabbing, but her condition reportedly worsened due to an underlying lung disease. She declined further treatment and died on September 3 from her injuries, which were ruled a homicide.

open image in gallery Isaiah Langkiet admitted to police that he slapped his grandmother, Elvera Langkiet, then stabbed her ( Sedgwick County Jail )

Two days after the attack, her daughter told police she had spoken with her mother, who said, “That motherf***er tried to kill me.”

At the time of the stabbing, authorities arrested Isaiah Langkiet and charged him with attempted second-degree murder, domestic battery, and violation of a protection order. Those charges may be revisited following his grandmother’s death.

According to the affidavit, Elvera Langkiet, initially alert and able to communicate despite her severe wounds, told investigators that her grandson “had demons” and that "something was wrong with him." She claimed he had also made several concerning statements, including that he wanted "to go back to jail.”

Langkiet admitted to police that he slapped his grandmother, then repeatedly stabbed her in the neck with an 8-inch kitchen knife, leaving her without help. He reportedly said that he was "tired" of his grandmother “b****ing at him.”

He remains in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail on $500,000 bond. The court has ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation before proceedings continue.