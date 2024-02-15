The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade stemmed from a dispute between people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters on Thursday morning.

“I want to stress that preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism,” Ms Graves said. “This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

Police took at least three people in custody and two of the subjects are juveniles, Ms Graves told reporters.

“We have subjects detained, two of which are juveniles,” Ms Graves said. “We are working to determine the involvement of others and it should be noted we have recovered several firearms.”

“We have all intentions of presenting charges,” she continued.

The updated victim total is now 23 people, including one fatality: 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a local radio DJ.

Half of the victims injured by gunfire were under 16, according to Ms Graves. The youngest gunshot wound victim is just eight years old, while the oldest is 47, she told reporters.

Officials previously said eleven children had been wounded, nine of whom suffered gunshot wounds. The senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital said they were expected to make a recovery.