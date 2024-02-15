Jump to content

Liveupdated1707989796

Kansas City shooting latest: Police take three people in custody after one killed and 22 wounded in parade

Thousands of fans gathered with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the team’s NFL championship triumph

Graig Graziosi,Namita Singh
Thursday 15 February 2024 09:36
Witness describes moment he tackled man with gun at Kansas City Chiefs rally

One person is dead and 22 people have been wounded, including eight children, after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

The deceased has been identified as DJ Lisa Lopez who worked with Radio station KKFI.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting and firearms had been recovered, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.

“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”

All the injured children in the incident are expected to make a full recovery and none are in critical condition, said Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.

Footage shows Chiefs fans tackling a potential suspect

A video on social media has appeared to show the moment a handful of Kansas City Chiefs fans tackled someone to the ground as a crowd ran away in terror.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told a news conference that police were investigating whether the person tackled in the video is a suspect.

In the footage, a single person can be seen running from the right, before two men bring them to the ground, while another signals for help. Two police officers arrive seconds later.

“I do want to comment on the question that I got earlier about a video of some fans tackling someone,” said Police chief Graves.

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident. We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video were fans assisted police.”

The Independent has chosen not to share this video while investigations are ongoing.

Tom Watling15 February 2024 09:36
Parents of Parkland shooting victims learn of Kansas City parade attack on live TV

The father of a Parkland victim said he was “not surprised at all” to learn of an attack at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade as he spoke on the anniversary of the 2018 school shooting. Manuel Oliver and his wife, Patricia, were appearing live on CNN when news of the incident broke on Wednesday 14 February. “We interrupt these interviews because we have another mass shooting going on... it never stops,” Mr Oliver told the channel. Manuel and Patricia’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting on 14 February 2018.

Mike Bedigan15 February 2024 09:00
‘It seems like nothing is safe’

Yesterday’s shooting outside Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures, said mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots rang out.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” Mr Lucas said.

General view after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Namita Singh15 February 2024 07:25
Police seek clues to Kansas City mass shooting, with 3 people in custody

Three people were in custody in Kansas City, Missouri facing questions about what led to a deadly mass shooting near the city’s Super Bowl victory rally and who was behind it.

Investigators were still unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted for attack, or whether the violence was incidental to the event and spilled over into it, said Police Chief Chief Stacey Graves.

Authorities appealed to anyone who had information about the shooting or video that might help shed light on what transpired to share it with police.

Namita Singh15 February 2024 07:18
Missouri Senators weigh in on shooting

Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt offered comments in response to the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Mike Bedigan15 February 2024 07:00
KC mayor was present during shooting, calls shooting ‘absolutely a tragedy’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was present when gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

“When the shooting started, I like many others, ran and ran for safety,” he said, noting that he saw police officers running toward the gunfire as he fled.

He then said an investigation was ongoing, and that the shooting was “absolutely a tragedy.”

“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time. However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice,” he said.

Mike Bedigan15 February 2024 06:00
Crowds scatter after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Football fans ran from Union Station after reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday 14 February. The Kansas City fire department confirmed one person has been killed and three more are in critical condition. A total of 10 people were wounded. Two armed people were taken into custody after the incident that occurred around 2pm. “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. Fans who had been attending the parade were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Mike Bedigan15 February 2024 05:30
Three people taken into custody

Three people had been taken into custody and firearms had been recovered, said Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.

“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”

Namita Singh15 February 2024 05:13
At least 8 children among 22 injured

At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.

She told reporters: “I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds... all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition.”

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on 14 February 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh15 February 2024 05:12
In pictures: Panicked fans run after shots fired at Kansas Chiefs victory parade

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missour

(AFP via Getty Images)

An injured fan receives assistance after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Mike Bedigan15 February 2024 05:00

