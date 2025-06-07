The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

California police say two more minors have been identified as alleged victims in a child porn case agasint Joe Seiders, the former drummer for the Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers.

On April 7, an 11-year-old boy told the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department that a man, later identified as Seiders, 44, recorded him on a cell phone while he used the restroom at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert, a community close to Palm Springs.

Seiders returned to the restaurant on April 9, where he allegedly followed boys in and out of the restroom. Believing he was the same man from the previous incident, police were contacted and took Seiders into custody on child porn charges.

A subsequent search of Seiders’ home uncovered evidence linking him to both incidents. His potential charges include possession of child sexual abuse materials, child molestation, and invasion of privacy.

The new charges, brought against Seiders on this week, are from an unrelated incident, police said in a news release Friday.

open image in gallery The New Pornographers have severed all ties with their former drummer Joe Seiders (pictured) following his arrest. ( WireImage )

While officials did not reveal the ages or genders of the two new alleged victims, Seiders’ additional charges include committing lewd acts with a minor by force or fear, using or coercing a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, and invasion of privacy.

The New Pornographers have yet to address the new charges publicly, but issued a statement after Seiders’ initial arrest.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges of Joe Seiders- we have immediately severed all ties with him,” the April 17 statement posted to Instagram read. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

The Independent contacted representatives for The New Pornographers on Saturday for comment.

open image in gallery Joe Seiders, 44, joined The New Pornographers in 2014. ( Riverside County Sheriff )

Seiders joined the band in 2014, replacing former drummer Kurt Dahle.

Formed in Vancouver in 1997, The New Pornographers released their latest single, “Ballad of the Last Payphone,” on April 2.