New Pornographers drummer arrested over child sexual abuse images

Joe Seiders, the drummer for Canadian indie-rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday (17 April) that the 44-year-old musician, who is American, was arrested on 9 April after two reports of suspicious behaviour at a business in Palm Desert, a city in California’s Coachella Valley.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old boy alleged that an older male had attempted to film him in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant on 7 April.

Two days later, another report was received by an employee who claimed he saw a man entering and exiting the bathroom with underage boys.

Seiders was arrested at the scene and officers secured search warrants for his home, vehicle and phone, where “evidence was located implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes, including possessing child pornography,” the statement said.

Seiders has also been charged with annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy. Records show that he has pleaded not guilty to all charges, Pitchfork reports.

He is being held in a jail in Indio, California, with his bail set at $1m. He is due in court on 22 April.

open image in gallery The New Pornographers have severed all ties with their former drummer Joe Seiders (pictured) following his arrest ( WireImage )

The statement from the sheriff’s office said they believe there may be additional victims and have encouraged anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them.

The New Pornographers have immediately severed all ties with Seiders.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders – and we have immediately severed all ties with him,” the band said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

Seiders joined The New Pornographers, who formed in 1997, in 2014, following founding drummer Fisher Rose and Kurt Dahle. He has also performed with Case and other artists, including John Oates and Juliana Hatfield.

Fronted by AC Newman and singer-songwriter Neko Case, the band are one of Canada’s most acclaimed and popular indie-rock exports, and have recorded nine studio albums, including three with Seiders.

Among their best-known songs are the singles “High Ticket Attractions”, “Brill Bruisers” and “You Hands (Together)”, as well as “Challengers” from their 2007 album of the same name.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call Childline free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331