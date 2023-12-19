Jonathan Majors’ lawyers speak out after guilty verdict in assault trial
The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges
Marvel star Jonathan Majors was handed a guilty verdict in his trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday afternoon.
Jurors deliberated for a total of roughly five hours before convicting Majors on two charges - one misdemeanour count of assault and one harassment violation.
In a statement after the verdict, Majors’ legal team issued a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name.
Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.
The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Majors was supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.
Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.
‘A pattern of abuse and coercion’: The Manhattan DA’s statement following the verdict
The haunting similarities between the Depp v Heard and Jonathan Majors trials
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been on trial for the last two weeks over assault and harassment charges. The jury’s decision is not yet in, but the verdict in the court of public opinion had long been decided, as social media users seemed to have made up their minds, just as they had in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case.
The case hinged on a March 2023 incident. Grace Jabbari, Mr Majors’ then-girlfriend, reportedly discovered texts sent to Mr Majors from another woman. An argument ensued, which culminated in the alleged assault in the back of a private car in New York City. The dancer informed police that she had been assaulted by her then-boyfriend and went to the hospital; he was later arrested and charged.
Social media users have repeatedly insisted that Mr Majors is innocent; there is even a hashtag called #FreeJonathanMajors under which users post their support for the actor.
The question of guilt is ultimately up to the jury. In the court of social media public opinion, however, evidence and due process don’t seem to matter, as opinions on the case seemed to be made well before the trial was even finished.
Jury to begin third day of deliberation
The jury in Jonathan Majors’ assault trial will resume deliberation at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday morning.
Jurors have thus far deliberated for approximately five hours, having begun late on Thursday afternoon and continued for about three hours on Friday.
Jury targets Majors’ 911 call
During deliberation on Friday, jurors submitted two requests to review evidence shown at the trial.
One request was to replay the 911 call that Jonathan Majors made the morning after his alleged assault on Grace Jabbari.
The second request was to rewatch footage showing Majors and Jabbari getting out of the car in which the alleged assault occurred.
Both the 911 call and the security footage were released by the court last week prior to closing arguments.
What has Jonathan Majors been dropped from?
Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.
Despite his vehement denials of the allegations, a number of collaborators have cut ties with the actor since his arrest
Why is Jonathan Majors on trial?
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He is charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Verdict expected soon...
WATCH: CCTV shows Jonathan Majors shoving girlfriend before she chases him
ICYMI: Grace Jabbari confronted with videos on night of assault in court
The dancer asked not to watch body camera footage presented to the jury last week taken on the night of the alleged assault.
When presented with the footage for the first time, the dancer began to cry and took a short break. When she returned to the courtroom, she pleaded with the judge not to watch the videos, which were part of a cache of evidence released to the media on Wednesday.
“Do I have to?” Ms Jabbari was heard asking Judge Michael Gaffey. Explaining why she was in the walk-in closet, she said “I was trying to sleep and got sick”.
Jonathan Majors domestic assault trial: Bombshell revelations in Marvel star case
Actor has denied any wrongdoing