As it happenedended1703027178

Jonathan Majors’ lawyers speak out after guilty verdict in assault trial

The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
,Michelle Del Rey,Kelly Rissman
Tuesday 19 December 2023 23:06
Close

Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was handed a guilty verdict in his trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday afternoon.

Jurors deliberated for a total of roughly five hours before convicting Majors on two charges - one misdemeanour count of assault and one harassment violation.

In a statement after the verdict, Majors’ legal team issued a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name.

Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.

The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.

Majors was supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.

1702879243

‘A pattern of abuse and coercion’: The Manhattan DA’s statement following the verdict

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 06:00
1702879514

The haunting similarities between the Depp v Heard and Jonathan Majors trials

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been on trial for the last two weeks over assault and harassment charges. The jury’s decision is not yet in, but the verdict in the court of public opinion had long been decided, as social media users seemed to have made up their minds, just as they had in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case.

The case hinged on a March 2023 incident. Grace Jabbari, Mr Majors’ then-girlfriend, reportedly discovered texts sent to Mr Majors from another woman. An argument ensued, which culminated in the alleged assault in the back of a private car in New York City. The dancer informed police that she had been assaulted by her then-boyfriend and went to the hospital; he was later arrested and charged.

Social media users have repeatedly insisted that Mr Majors is innocent; there is even a hashtag called #FreeJonathanMajors under which users post their support for the actor.

The question of guilt is ultimately up to the jury. In the court of social media public opinion, however, evidence and due process don’t seem to matter, as opinions on the case seemed to be made well before the trial was even finished.

Read the full story...

The Jonathan Majors trial is hauntingly similar to Depp v Heard

The #FreeJonathanMajors comes years after the #JohnnyDeppisInnocent — and both came long before either one of their verdicts were in

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 06:05
1702886400

Jury to begin third day of deliberation

The jury in Jonathan Majors’ assault trial will resume deliberation at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday morning.

Jurors have thus far deliberated for approximately five hours, having begun late on Thursday afternoon and continued for about three hours on Friday.

Megan Sheets18 December 2023 08:00
1702890000

Jury targets Majors’ 911 call

During deliberation on Friday, jurors submitted two requests to review evidence shown at the trial.

One request was to replay the 911 call that Jonathan Majors made the morning after his alleged assault on Grace Jabbari.

The second request was to rewatch footage showing Majors and Jabbari getting out of the car in which the alleged assault occurred.

Both the 911 call and the security footage were released by the court last week prior to closing arguments.

Grace Jabbari is seen chasing Jonathan Majors after alleged assault in new video

A judge released a trove of evidence, including photos, text messages and a video recording of the Marvel star

Megan Sheets18 December 2023 09:00
1702897200

The Majors trial’s parallels to Depp v Heard

Read more from Kelly Rissman:

Megan Sheets18 December 2023 11:00
1702900800

What has Jonathan Majors been dropped from?

Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.

Despite his vehement denials of the allegations, a number of collaborators have cut ties with the actor since his arrest

Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from

34-year-old actor was arrested weeks after presenting at the Oscars

Megan Sheets18 December 2023 12:00
1702904400

Why is Jonathan Majors on trial?

Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.

Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.

Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.

He is charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Here's what to know about the case:

Megan Sheets18 December 2023 13:00
1702908416

Verdict expected soon...

Jurors were handed the case on Thursday. Here's what they requested:

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 14:06
1702909814

WATCH: CCTV shows Jonathan Majors shoving girlfriend before she chases him

CCTV shows Jonathan Majors shoving girlfriend before she chases him
Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 14:30
1702911614

ICYMI: Grace Jabbari confronted with videos on night of assault in court

The dancer asked not to watch body camera footage presented to the jury last week taken on the night of the alleged assault.

When presented with the footage for the first time, the dancer began to cry and took a short break. When she returned to the courtroom, she pleaded with the judge not to watch the videos, which were part of a cache of evidence released to the media on Wednesday.

“Do I have to?” Ms Jabbari was heard asking Judge Michael Gaffey. Explaining why she was in the walk-in closet, she said “I was trying to sleep and got sick”.

Read the full story...

Jonathan Majors domestic assault trial: Bombshell revelations in Marvel star case

Actor has denied any wrongdoing

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 15:00

