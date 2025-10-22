The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Christian music star born without arms has been arrested on charges of possessing and producing child pornography.

Jon Paul Sheptock, 49, served as the worship minister at the First Montgomery Baptist Church in Texas before these shocking allegations came to light.

According to a statement by Ryan Gable, a constable at the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 office, detectives first tried to arrest the singer at his home in September but were unable to find him.

The Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit eventually caught up with the suspect while he was working at a local women’s prison where he served as a minister.

At a Donald Trump rally in January 2022, Sheptock was recruited to sing the national anthem before later posing with the president and his son for pictures.

open image in gallery Jon Paul Sheptock, a Christian musician born without arms, has been charged with possessing and producing child pornography ( Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 )

Later, his alleged victim testified that she believed that Sheptock had stolen a picture of her nine years ago, when she was 17, according to written testimony from the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, which ABC News saw.

"After the defendant (Sheptock) sent the image of the victim, he told her that he wanted more explicit images of her,” the affidavit read.

“The defendant (Sheptock) then sent her a video depicting someone being physically assaulted, accompanied by a statement implying that he did not want that to happen to her.”

The document continues by claiming that Sheptock showed the victim multiple nude photographs of adults and young girls on his computer.

His alleged victim also claimed in the court records that she was concerned about coming forward “due to her parents’ strong religious beliefs,” which she thought would lead to an adverse reaction to her taking a nude picture of herself.

Sheptock was well-known in his local community, with the Baptist Press reporting that his now-deleted website said that he was born with no arms and one leg shorter than the other.

open image in gallery Sheptock worked as a worship minister at the First Montgomery Baptist Church but church officials say he never worked with children ( Google Streetview )

According to the site, he had been married to his wife for 26 years and shared three daughters with her. The profile picture on his Facebook page shows him and his family with President Trump.

On his social media profile, Sheptock describes his love of singing, which began at the age of three when he would stand up in front of his family’s congregation to sing, “Jesus Loves Me.”

“From that time on I knew this was something I wanted to do forever. As you might imagine growing up with a disability was very challenging. Often times I did not want to go to school knowing I would be made fun of, but God in His Grace blessed me with 2 loving Christian parents who encouraged me daily,” he adds.

The First Montgomery Baptist Church, where Sheptock worked as a worship minister, confirmed that the musician had been arrested on “charges related to child pornography” and that he had been “removed” from all “responsibilities at the church.”

“He did not have responsibilities overseeing children in the church or school except occasionally in a large group setting with other adults,” the Church said in a statement. “At this point, we have no information that indicates any of the children in our care were involved, but we are taking every precaution to protect our kids and to maintain the integrity of our ministry.”

“We must be clear: what Jon is accused of is a grievous sin, and it is heartbreaking for all of our church family and the families of innocent children who may be involved,” the statement continues. “God's Word says ‘there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed’ (Luke 8:17).

“We will not cover up sin, and we will not excuse it. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement and trust the judicial process.”

In a follow-up statement, the Church said that new allegations had been made against Jon by an adult at the Church.

“We are fully cooperating with Detective Alvarez in the Montgomery County Constable’s Office for Precinct 3, who is investigating the case, and have turned over what we know to her,” the Church spokesperson said. “It is still true to my knowledge that no children associated with our church or school have come forth or been identified as victims.”

The Independent has contacted the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 office for comment.