Funeral worker in Texas dies after being crushed by burial vault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas funeral home worker died after being crushed under a heavy burial vault that fell on top of him, authorities said.

The tragic incident took place around 2 p.m. on Monday at Restland Funeral Home on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews found the man pinned from the waist down by the heavy burial vault, which is believed to have fallen on top of the worker, Fox 4 News reported.

Burial vaults are protective containers, typically made of metal or concrete, that enclose caskets and coffins to help prevent graves from sinking. Most can weigh between 2,100 pounds to 2,400 pounds, one burial vault manufacturer, Trigard, says on its website.

Firefighters used spreaders, which open vehicles after accidents and are often referred to as the “jaws of life,” and airbags to lift the vault – freeing the worker, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News.

open image in gallery A worker at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, died after sustaining serious injuries to his lower body when a burial vault fell on him ( Google )

After the man was freed, he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

Dallas fire officials confirmed just after 5 p.m. Monday that the man had died from those injuries.

Authorities have not publicly shared the man’s identity or provided any details about what led to the accident. It was also unclear how far the burial vault fell before crashing down on the worker.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Restland Funeral Home did not immediately return requests for comment from The Independent.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by authorities.