Man accused of killing NHL star in drunken crash is revealed to be Army vet

The man accused of causing the death of NHL all-star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother in a suspected drunk driving incident has been revealed to be a US army veteran.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins, of Woodstown, is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, according to ABC News 6.

Higgins is a part-time traditional drill status guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident. He is suspected of being intoxicated and remains in custody at the Salem County Correctional Facility, in New Jersey. He has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," said Colonel Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

The New Jersey Army National Guard did not comment further on Higgins’ service.

Higgins, 43, has been charged with two counts of death by auto and is currently being held in custody at the Salem County Correctional Facility, in New Jersey

Higgins also worked at a rehab facility called Gaudenzia, which said that he had been immediately placed on leave following the deadly incident. “We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time,” the facility said in a statement.

Gaudreau, the 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets winger and his 29-year-old younger brother, Matthew, were in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey, when the crash occurred.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm. on Thursday August 29, when Higgins tried to pass a car but hit the pair as they were biking along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

They had been in Salem County for their sister’s wedding, which was due to take place the following day.

According to the police affidavit, obtained by ABC, the trooper who arrived on the scene detected a "strong odor of alcohol," and Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed "five to six beers" before the crash.

31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his 29-year-old younger brother, Matthew, were killed in a suspected drunken driving incident in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey ( AP )

Higgins also allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing. Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses told police that they observed Higgins approaching them from behind, adding that he appeared to be traveling at a high speed.

Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 seasons in the NHL. While he was about to start his third season with the Blue Jackets, the star had played his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.

The 31-year-old scored 243 goals throughout his career, racked up 743 points, played 763 games, and was a seven-time All-Star.

After the pair were identified on Friday morning, the Blue Jackets posted an online tribute: “The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

In an Instagram post, Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, thanked her husband for “the best years of my life.”

“Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she wrote. “I love you so, so much. You were perfect.”