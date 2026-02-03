The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden has been charged with murder over the death of his wife following an alleged domestic disturbance.

William Stevenson, 77, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson following a lengthy police investigation.

Officers from New Castle County Division of Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in Oak Hill, in Wilmington, Delaware, late on December 28.

( New Castle County Police )

Upon entering the home, officers found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room and administered life-saving measures but were unable to save her, according to a police press release from the time.

Stevenson was taken into custody Monday at the same address where his wife’s body was found. He is currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post a $500,000 bail.

The cause and manner of Linda Stevenson death has not been released, nor have further details on possible motive behind the alleged killing.

