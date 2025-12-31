The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The wife of Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, was found dead inside their Wilmington home on Sunday night, police have said.

New Castle County Police said in a press release that officers were called to the home in the Oak Hill section of the city after receiving a report about a “domestic dispute” at 11:16 pm.

The statement says that officers found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room. Despite life-saving measures being taken, the 64-year-old was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Jill Biden married Stevenson in 1970 while she was still a college student. The pair divorced in 1975, 12 months after separating, two years before she married former President Joe Biden in 1977.

Former First Lady Jill Biden, shown here with former President Joe Biden, was married to Bill Stevenson between 1970 and 1975 ( REUTERS )

TMZ reports that Stevenson called authorities. He is believed to be cooperating with authorities and has not been charged with a crime.

Little is known about Jill Biden’s marriage to Stevenson.

In 2022, her biographer Julie Pace told People that Biden “had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations.”

“She was incredibly young and probably a bit naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her. It really stings her, and it makes her question quite a bit.”