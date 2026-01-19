The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The parents of a missing San Antonio teen have shared their “dire” fear that their daughter has been groomed or trafficked.

Trinidad Ramirez says that his daughter, Isabella, vanished in the afternoon of January 10, shortly after leaving their home in Texas. Speaking to KENS 5, her father said that he believes that someone had deliberately lured the missing 16-year-old away from her family.

During the broadcast, he also delivered a direct message to his daughter, pleading with her to return home.

“Mija, fight, fight for yourself,” he cried. “Try to get a phone, try to do something. Please, do whatever you can to get away from what you’re in.”

Last night, an official from the non-profit group Search and Support San Antonio told the broadcaster that she has spoken to a person claiming to be Isabella.

The missing teenager was reached using a cell phone number provided by one of her friends, although the Search and Support official says her disappearance is still being regarded as a missing persons case.

In the meantime, Trinidad implored anyone involved with his daughter’s disappearance to return Isabella to him safely.

open image in gallery Isabella Ramirez has been missing for eight days, with her father fearing that she has been 'trafficked' ( KENS 5 )

“And, if you are hurting my daughter, let her go,” he pleaded. “Let her go.”

Trinidad told KENS 5 that he had grounded Isabella on the morning of her disappearance, as she had left the house during the previous night.

The Texas father revealed that he tried to take away her cell phone and tablet so that she could have no contact with whomever she had met that evening.

The cause of Isabella’s disappearance remains unknown, but Trinidad told KENS 5 that the case is a “grooming situation” and even that his daughter could be “human trafficked.”

After her disappearance, Trinidad was able to track his daughter’s movements to a nearby home using phone records. However, when he arrived at the address, Isabella was nowhere to be seen.

As the search continues, Trinidad said that the mounting anxiety is causing him to have sleepless nights.

“I’m holding strong for my family, but I love my daughter,” he said, holding back tears. “And I want her home.”

open image in gallery Isabella was last seen on January 10 on security camera footage recorded at her home ( KENS 5 )

Search and Support San Antonio has begun distributing flyers with information about Isabella, along with an online statement about her disappearance.

“The pressure is on. Eight days is far too long, and no 16-year-old should be being harbored,” the statement read. “Doing so is illegal.Isabella’s family is asking for her to be dropped off at a Walmart or another safe public location.

She will be picked up immediately, with no questions asked,” the statement continued. “We know there are people who know exactly where Isabella is.

“We are asking you to do the right thing and help bring her home safely.”

Isabella is described in a flyer distributed by the group as being 5”3 in height and as having brown eyes and hair.

The flyer also stated that she was wearing grey pants, a dark brown hoodie, and Birkenstocks.

According to the flyer, Isabella is known to loved ones as “Izzy” and has a distinctive birthmark near her belly button.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s disappearance has been urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on (210) 335-6000, as well as Safe and Sound San Antonio on (210) 338-0027.