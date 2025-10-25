The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A new butterfly species has been named to honor the young Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this year.

The scientist who dedicated the pretty, light-blue colored species to Zarutska said the tribute would outlast most others because her name “will be immortalized as a butterfly.”

Harry Pavulaan, president and director of the International Lepidoptera Survey, called the insect “Iryna’s Azure,” which is primarily found in South Carolina around April.

“The species name is a tribute to Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was senselessly murdered on August 22, 2025, on a Charlotte, N.C. transit car,” Pavulaan’s report read. “Common name: Iryna’s Azure. The name is derived from the Greek goddess of peace, and is associated with tranquility, harmony and serenity.”

Pavulaan told ABC News that before Zarutska’s killing, he already had a name in mind for the insect, which was first discovered in 1985 by another researcher who never named the butterfly officially.

open image in gallery A new previously unspecified species of the Celastrina butterfly (similar to the one pictured) has been named in honor of the Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In 2018, Pavulaan went to South Carolina to study the species and then spent years researching to conclude that it was the “first known hybrid introgression” for the Azure butterflies.

When the scientist saw the news of Zarutska’s death, he told ABC that he was “driven to tears” and decided to expedite his research paper, naming the butterfly after the 23-year-old.

He said that Zarutska’s mother wrote to him in response to the tribute, and said it was “heartfelt.”

Zarutska and her family fled the war in Ukraine in 2022 for the U.S. in search of a better life.

She was killed in the horrifying train attack as she was traveling home on the evening of August 22.

open image in gallery The scientist who dedicated the pretty, light-blue colored species to Zarutska said the tribute would outlast most others because her name ‘will be immortalized as a butterfly’ ( Iryna Zarutska )

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Brown was charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Zarutska’s family welcomed the indictment and said they were “hopeful for swift justice.”

“The family is pleased the federal grand jury returned the indictment against Decarlos Brown Jr.,” a short statement released by the family’s attorney said.

Horrific footage of Zarutska’s final moments showed her boarding the light rail car and taking a seat. Four minutes later, prosecutors say, fellow passenger Brown pulled out a knife and stabbed her three times from behind.

The accused had been arrested more than a dozen times before but was released earlier this year on a misdemeanor charge without bond.

The incident sparked renewed debate about public safety and crime across the U.S., with Brown’s own criminal record and concerns about his mental health raising questions about how and why he was released from prison.

An attorney listed for Brown did not respond when The Independent attempted to reach him previously for comment.