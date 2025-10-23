The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man accused of killing a Ukrainian refugee on the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been indicted on federal charges and could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday following the horrifying train attack on 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska that claimed her life on August 22.

Brown has been charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Zarutska emigrated to the U.S. in 2022 with her family to escape the war in Ukraine.

Her family welcomed the indictment and said they were “hopeful for swift justice.”

open image in gallery The man accused of killing Iryna Zarutska on the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on federal charges and could face the death penalty if he’s convicted ( Iryna Zarutska )

“The family is pleased the federal grand jury returned the indictment against Decarlos Brown Jr.,” a short statement released by the family’s attorney said.

President Donald Trump previously called for Brown to face the death penalty on Truth Social. “The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY,” Trump said. “There can be no other option!!!”

Horrific footage of Zarutska’s final moments showed her boarding the light rail car and taking a seat. Four minutes later, prosecutors say, fellow passenger Brown pulled out a knife and stabbed her three times from behind.

The accused had been arrested more than a dozen times before but was released earlier this year on a misdemeanor charge without bond.

The incident sparked renewed debate about public safety and crime across the U.S., with Brown’s own criminal record and concerns about his mental health raising questions about how and why he was released from prison.

open image in gallery Decarlos Brown Jr. has been charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which makes him eligible for the death penalty ( Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office )

Brown, who has schizophrenia, had previously been arrested 14 times, with convictions for theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, leading to a six-year prison sentence in 2015 for incidents dating to 2013 and 2014. He was released in 2020.

In January this year, while in hospital, Brown told police officers who had been called that he was “being controlled” by a man-made substance. During his interaction with the officers, Brown reportedly became frustrated and dialed 911, asking for the police. The officers on the scene arrested him on a charge of misuse of 911.

Brown was later released by a magistrate judge after signing a written promise to appear at his next court hearing.

In response to the shocking case, North Carolina lawmakers last month gave final approval to “Iryna’s Law,” a sweeping Republican-backed criminal justice package aimed at tightening bail rules, mandating more mental health evaluations for defendants, and even reopening the door for executions after nearly two decades.

“Brown should have never been allowed out of the jail,” Charlotte-area Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham said during two hours of House debate. “The catch-and-release practices for violent offenders will end today with your support. This heinous act was preventable.”

The Independent has attempted to reach a lawyer listed for Brown for comment.

Andrea Cavallier contributed reporting.