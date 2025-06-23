The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Indiana mom was arrested after allegedly leaving her child outside an entire day without food or water while temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit, as much of the U.S. grapples with a heat wave.

Lissandra Denis, 30, was arrested Sunday on neglect charges after letting her child play in the yard outside her apartment all day during a heat advisory, when the heat index rose to 101 degrees, WFIE reported.

Authorities said the child, whose name and age have not been shared by police, was seen playing outside since 7 a.m.

Hours later, someone called 911 after hearing the child screaming for their mother outside their apartment door.

Evansville police officers arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m. – over eight hours since the child was first seen by someone outside, according to the affadavit.

Lissandra Denis, 30, was arrested on neglect charges after leaving her child outside in extreme heat. ( Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office )

When officers arrived, it was a steamy 96 degrees outside, with a heat index of 101 degrees.

Officers observed the child had no access to food or water the entire time they were outside. Witnesses also told authorities that they did not see the mother check on the child once throughout the day.

Meanwhile, authorities say Denis told them she let her child play in the yard while she was doing laundry. She avoided telling officers an exact time however, according to WFIE.

She was arrested for neglect and is currently being held without bond.

Nearly 170 million Americans living across the central and eastern U.S. this week will have to endure dangerous heat this week.

The unsettling triple-digit temperatures is because of a massive heat dome, which meteorologists warn could lead to levels of heat and humidity not seen in June in many years.

"Bright sun and humid conditions will cause AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures to peak above 100 degrees for millions,” warned AccuWeather meteorologist Jacob Hinson.