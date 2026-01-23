Clues emerge after five are arrested in shooting of Indiana judge

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Five people are in custody in connection with the shooting of an Indiana judge and his wife at their home.

The arrests were made in a coordinated, multi-state law enforcement operation across parts of Indiana and Kentucky, law enforcement said Thursday.

Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim Meyer, both 66, were shot at their Lafayette home on January 18 after someone came to their door claiming he had found their dog. Both were injured but survived.

Three people were arrested in Lafayette, Indiana and two in Lexington, Kentucky, and are facing a range of felony charges. Thomas Moss, 43, of Lafayette, faces several charges, including suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

While law enforcement has not commented on a motive behind the shooting, online court records show that Moss had a January 20 court date before Judge Meyer on charges including illegal firearm possession, intimidation, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.

open image in gallery A man allegedly shot Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim, at the front door of their Lafayette, Indiana, home on January 18 ( Lafayette Police Department/Fox News )

open image in gallery Thomas Moss, 43, of Lafayette, Indiana, is a suspect in the shooting of the Meyers and has a separate case that was scheduled before Judge Meyer ( Lafayette Police Department )

Moss is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond and a hearing in his earlier case is set for Friday morning, according to WTHR.

Raylen Ferguson, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Lafayette resident Blake Smith, 32, are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearms offenses and gang-related offenses.

open image in gallery Raylen Ferguson, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, is facing attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated battery and other enhancements ( Lafayette Police Department )

Two additional suspects face obstruction-related counts. Amanda Milsap, 45, of Indiana, has been charged with bribery and obstruction of justice. Zenada Greer, 61, of Lexington, Kentucky, is accused of assisting a criminal and obstructing justice.

The shooting took place at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, when an unidentified man allegedly lured the couple to the front door of their Mill Pond Lane home by claiming he’d found their dog. He then opened fire, striking the judge in the arm and his wife in the hip, then fled, NBC Chicago reported.

open image in gallery Zenada Greer, 61, of Lexington, Kentucky, has been charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice ( Lafayette Police Department )

The couple was taken to the hospital and is recovering. Judge Meyer issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the couple, thanking the community and law enforcement for their support.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from friends, the community, court colleagues, and law enforcement. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to my medical team. I am receiving excellent care and I am improving. Kim is also deeply appreciative for the community support, and she too is healing,” he said.

open image in gallery Amanda Milsap, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, has been charged with bribery and obstruction of justice ( Lafayette Police Department )

“I want the community to know that I have strong faith in our judicial system. This horrific violence will not shake my belief in the importance of peacefully resolving disputes. I remain confident we have the best judicial system in the world, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Authorities urge anyone with information on this case to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.