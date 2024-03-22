✕ Close Manhunt underway for white supremacist prison gang member, his alleged accomplice

Law enforcement officials have captured the Idaho inmate who escaped custody after a shootout at a hospital as well as his accomplice, police announced in a press conference.

Thursday afternoon, police captured 31-year-old Skylar Meade, an inmate in the Idaho Department of Corrections who was aligned with a white supremacist group, and Nicholas Umphenour near Leland, Idaho.

Law enforcement said while searching for Meade and Umphenour they found two additional homicide victims who “are potentially tied” to the escape. Shackles were found at the scene of one of the homicides. Those are being investigated currently.

Both Meade and Umpehnour were taken into custody with no shots fired.

It comes nearly a day after Meade escaped from prison while being transported from a hospital back to a prison. According to police, Umphenour pulled up to the ambulance bay and began shooting allowing Meade to escape into his car.