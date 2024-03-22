Jump to content

First murder victim identified in Idaho white supremacist prison break

Police said that two homicide victims were potentially linked to the case

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 22 March 2024 17:00
<p>This photo provided by Boise Police Dept., shows Skylar Meade. Police in Idaho say officers were involved in a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and are searching for two suspects, including Meade, who is a prison inmate who escaped. (Boise Police Dept. via AP)</p>

This photo provided by Boise Police Dept., shows Skylar Meade. Police in Idaho say officers were involved in a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and are searching for two suspects, including Meade, who is a prison inmate who escaped. (Boise Police Dept. via AP)

(AP / Boise Police Dept)

The first homicide victim linked to an Idaho prison escape has been identified as a 83-year-old man, according to the Nez Pearce County Coroner’s Office.

The body of James L Mauney was found outside of Leland, Idaho. He’s from the Juliaetta area, officials said in a news release. On Thursday, officials with the Boise, Idaho Police Department said they’d captured Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour after Meade busted out of prison while at a hospital for treatment.

As officers were getting ready to transport the man back to a correctional facility, Umphenour attacked the corrections officers, firing shots and striking two of them. The men were at large for just over 24 hours before they were captured.

It’s believed that two people were killed during the escape and that Mr Mauney is one of the victims.

This is a developing story...

