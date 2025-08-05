ICE agents flee arson attack in Washington state

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Immigration authorities escaped an arson attack at a federal office in Yakima, Washington.

A “cowardly rioter” on Saturday threw a rock through a window of the ICE field office and then started a “small fire” at the back of the building, the DHS said in a Tuesday statement.

Nobody was injured in the attack and law enforcement is investigating the incident as an act of arson.

“It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale,” the statement read.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

open image in gallery An ICE field office in Washington state was targeted in an arson attack, DHS says ( DHS )

The Independent has reached out to DHS for more information.

Photos show smoke billowing over the fence and flames covering the ground nearby. Others capture the trajectory of the rock that was thrown, including the broken glass and a dented wall.

open image in gallery A 'small fire' was started behind the building, DHS said ( DHS )

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed Democrats for “contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” she told the The Independent in a statement. The New York Post first reported the incident.

McLaughlin named several high-profile Democrat politicians, including Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, the epicenter of ICE clashes in recent months.

In June, a string of ICE raids sparked massive protests. Trump then ordered roughly 5,000 troops to be deployed in the city. Most of those troops have been sent home, as of last week.

"Approximately 250 California National Guardsmen remain in Los Angeles to protect federal personnel and property," Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesman, told ABC News. "We greatly appreciate the support of the more than 5,000 Guardsmen and Marines who mobilized to Los Angeles to defend Federal functions against the rampant lawlessness occurring in the city."

After the withdrawal announcement, Bass celebrated on X: “Another win for Los Angeles tonight: 1,000 more troops are retreating. We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.”

open image in gallery The rock that was thrown into the ICE field office in Washington before someone started a fire behind the property ( DHS )

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised to deliver the “largest deportation operation in American history.”

As detentions and deportations have become a fixture of Trump’s second term, attacks against immigration authorities have been on the rise.

ICE officials have faced a 830 percent increase in assaults from January 21 to July 14 compared with the same period in 2024, DHS announced last month.