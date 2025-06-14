Suspect opened fire after being asked to pay rent and killed an 18-year-old, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt is underway for a man accused of killing a teenager during a rent dispute.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez who is accused of murdering Christopher Rodriguez Lara, 18.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment outside Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. When deputies arrived, they found Rodriguez Lara suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuleyka Ortiz said Montanez had been living in their family home for three months without paying rent, according to ABC 13. She said Montanez is the older brother to her children. The family took him in and he had been living on their couch.

"The only thing we told him is we needed the money for rent," Ortiz said, according to ABC 13. "I told him this can't be happening. We have bills to pay."

open image in gallery Angel Gomez Montanez is accused of killing a teenager outside Houston during a rent dispute. Cops are now searching for the suspect ( Harris County Sheriff's Office )

Montanez took his belongings and left the house. He later returned and said he had $250 for the rent. Instead of handing it over, he shot Rodriguez Lara dead when the teen stepped outside.

The suspect fled the scene and the family said they believe he may be nearby as he has doesn't have a car, according to ABC 13.

"He had no right to take someone's life. He has to pay for what he did," Ortiz said.

Authorities say there is a murder warrant for Montanez. They ask anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-9100.