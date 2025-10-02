The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A worker at at San Francisco area homeless outreach and service organization was shot and killed after he asked a man to stop doing drugs outside of a public library.

Joey Alexander, 60, was shot outside of San Francisco's main library on Friday and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday, KTVU reports.

Alexander worked for Urban Alchemy, whose mission is to help the city's homeless population and to provide jobs for individuals who have recently been released from prison.

Investigators identified the suspect as Edmund Bowen, 42, who reportedly fired a shotgun at Alexander from close range after the men argued over his alleged drug use.

Jess Montejano, a spokesperson for Urban Alchemy, told KTVU that Alexander was trying to help make the streets of San Francisco safer when he was killed.

open image in gallery Joey Alexander, 60, was shot outside the San Francisco Main Library on September 26 and later died on September 30 ( KTVU screengrab )

She said Alexander asked Bowen to stop doing drugs near the library because women and children were present outside the building.

"The suspect didn't like that," Montejano said. "They exchanged some words. My understanding is he said, 'f*** Urban Alchemy,' pulled a shotgun out of his bag and shot him in the torso area."

Sheriff's deputies and police who were near the scene of the shooting responded to the incident and called for medical assistance for Alexander.

Bowen was arrested and is still in police custody. Police said they are working to bring murder charges against Bowen before the end of the week.

open image in gallery Mourners gather outside the San Francisco Main Library to remember Joey Alexander, 60, who was shot and later died after he asked a man to stop using drugs outside the building ( KTVU )

Alexander's family said his life was a story of redemption. His brother, Marvin, told the broadcaster that Joey spent 23 years in prison and found purpose in helping others after his release.

"He wanted to make right what he'd done in his past," Marvin said. "Whatever he was doing, it was the right thing. He loved his job, I know that. He loved his job."

Joey was a father to two sons. His family wants him to be remembered not for his past, but for the person he became.

"I want people to remember my little brother for this: don’t look at him for what he’d done," Marvin told KTVU. "Look at him for what he was doing."