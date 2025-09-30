The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man accused of killing four people and burning down a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Grand Blanc, Michigan on Sunday reportedly held a long-simmering hatred for the faith and was struggling with substance abuse, according to people close to him.

Two friends of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the 40-year-old gunman who was shot and killed by police in the church's parking lot, told the New York Times that Sanford's hatred grew out of a breakup he had with a girlfriend more than 10 years prior.

According to the friends, Sanford would rant about the LDS church — even at his best friend's wedding — and called the faith the Antichrist. He reportedly even took the chance to complain about the church to a politician canvassing homes in his neighborhood.

On the day of the mass shooting, Sanford crashed his Chevy Silverado pickup truck into the church, and then proceeded to open fire with an assault rifle on the congregants inside. At some point during the attack, Sanford used an accelerant to start a fire that would ultimately consume the majority of the church.

Sanford eventually exited the church, where he began shooting at fleeing churchgoers. He fired through the windshield of at least once vehicle, narrowly missing the driver.

open image in gallery Thomas Jacob Sanford, who killed four people and injured eight others in a mass shooting at a Grand Blanc, Michigan, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends said Sanford hated the LDS church after a relationship he had with a Mormon woman fell apart ( Facebook )

Police received a call that a shooting was underway at 10:25am, and within 30 seconds a Grand Blanc Township Police Officer and an armed officer from the state's Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. A gunfight ensued but the officers ultimately killed Sanford.

Four people died, and at least one of the eight wounded was a child as young as 6.

Peter Tersigni told the Times that he knew Sanford for practically his entire life, and described him as his best friend. He said Sanford was a class clown, but deployment to Iraq with the Marines changed him and tuned him into a more serious person upon his return.

It wasn't just the military that changed Sanford. According to Tersigni, a move to Utah and a habit of abusing methamphetamines further transformed his friend.

During his stay in Utah, Sanford reportedly fell in love with a woman who was part of the LDS. It's unclear exactly how involved he and the woman were, but what Tersigni did say is that the relationship ended in a way that left Sanford deeply hurt.

“Mentally [Sanford] was in rough shape," he told the paper.

He said it became very clear to anyone who would listen that Sanford had a problem with the LDS Church.

open image in gallery The charred remains of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. Sanford set the building on fire, police said ( AP )

“He got this whole fascination with Mormons, and they are the Antichrist, and they are going to take over the world,” Francis Tersigni, Peter's twin brother and another friend of Sanford's, told the Times.

Sanford was so obsessed with the church that the subject even came up at Peter's wedding.

“All he could talk about was Mormons,” Francis said. “I was like, dude, nobody wants to hear about this stuff.”

Sanford's landlord in Utah, Sandra Winter, also confirmed to the paper that he had been in a relationship with an "extremely religious" LDS member. She said he felt pressured to join the church.

“He wasn’t so sure that he wanted to become a member of the church,” Winter said. “But he really wanted to be with this woman.”

Despite the incident being more than a decade in the past, Sanford was still ranting about LDS members even just a few days before his attack. Kris Johns — who is running for City Council in Burton — was out canvassing homes and told the Times he met Sanford.

open image in gallery An FBI Evidence Response Team agent inspects the suspect's truck outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan ( AFP/Getty )

Within a few minutes, Sanford was telling him about how "Mormons are the Antichrist."

The FBI is still investigating the shooting, and considers the incident a "targeted act of violence."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing that Sanford was someone who "hated people of the Mormon faith.”

While it does appear that Sanford was a supporter of President Donald Trump — a Trump political sign was found on his fence, he was reportedly photographed wearing a conservative t-shirt, and friends have told the press he held right-wing beliefs — no evidence has been revealed thus far to suggest his motive was political.

Francis insisted the shooting "isn't a MAGA event" and said the attack "isn't political."

Investigators are still investigating what set Sanford off. Peter told the Times that he last talked to Sanford on September 18. Sanford reportedly asked Peter to help him build a deck, 10 days before Sanford attacked the church.