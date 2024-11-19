The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who was brought back to life after being dead for nearly an hour is now facing murder charges in Washington.

Michael Knapinski made headlines nationwide in 2020 after his frightening encounter with death. He was climbing Mt Rainier in Washington when he was caught in whiteout conditions. Rescuers found him and transported him to an emergency room, but he died for 45 minutes while in there before doctors could successfully revive him.

Knapinski's body temperature was approximately 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 C) at the time of his rescue, KOMO reports.

After the ordeal, Knapinski told ABC News he hoped to use his second chance to lead a better life and to give more to charities and to contribute to society.

"I’m already a grateful person, you know? But this is life-changing over the top. I mean. Get more involved in service work and stuff like that. I definitely owe society a lot," he said in November 2020. "I've got a million people to thank."

open image in gallery Rescued hiker Michael Knapinski, 45, of Woodinville, Washington, recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after his rescue. ( Susan Gregg/University of Washington Medicine )

Unfortunately it seems as though those lofty goals may have fallen by the wayside. Knapinski, 49, is now facing second-degree murder charges in a shooting that may have been tied to a drug deal, police said.

According to court papers, Knapinski was meeting a man outside of a Safeway in Bothell to buy $1,900 worth of meth and fentanyl. A witness reportedly told police they saw the victim enter Knapinski's SUV, which was parked outside the store.

Prosecutors believe the victim was then shot and dumped in the middle of the parking lot, before Knapinski drove away.

Court documents also say that Knapinski eventually admitted to his roommate that he shot the man.

Prosecutors have painted Knapinski as a dangerous criminal in court documents in an effort to keep him in jail until his trial.

"Based on the nature of this crime, there is a substantial likelihood the defendant will commit another violent offense," prosecutors wrote. "It would appear that (Knapinski) chose to shoot and kill the victim for $1,900 worth of drugs. If he is able to take a man's life for such a small amount of money, it is likely he would commit another violent offense."

The prosecution noted that Knapinski had numerous misdemeanors since 2016, but that this incident is the first time he'll face felony charges.

Knapinski's bail has been set at $1 million. He's currently behind bars at the Snohomish County Jail.