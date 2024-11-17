New York model charged in fatal stabbing of Bronx father

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A New York model who has walked red carpets and appeared in ads for Calvin Klein has been charged with fatally stabbing a 35-year-old Bronx father.

Model Dynus Saxon, 20, appeared before a Bronx Criminal Court judge and was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the November 10 killing of Kadeem Grant.

His next hearing is scheduled for December 3.

According to USA Today, Dynus arrived in court on Friday with a heavy bandage on his right hand, and prosecutors said he was bleeding from a gash when when police arrived at the scene.

Grant was reportedly stabbed in the neck and chest, according to a report from the New York Daily News. A knife was still in his chest when cops arrived. Police have not released a motive for the attack.

According to police sources who spoke to the New York Daily News, the attack took place at the apartment of a third man. They told the paper that Saxon, Grant, and the third man were reportedly involved in some kind of sexual relationship, though the details of it are currently unknown, and it is not known if it was a factor in the stabbing.

New York model Dynus Saxon, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of Kadeem Grant in the Bronx ( Marco Bahler/BFA/Shutterstock )

Saxon's mother spoke with the New York Daily News and insisted that there must be more to the story.

“I don’t know what happened, but I can tell y’all based on what I do know that it’s not going to be as simple as you want to make it. Dynus didn’t just decide to murder somebody,” she said. “Dynus will protect himself, he’s a human being, you know what I’m saying. He’s young. I don’t know what kind of situation he had got himself into.”

She also claimed that her son does not remember the stabbing.

“Whatever happened it was not murder. He hasn’t even done work in like three, six months... He walks around the street. He walks everywhere,” she told the paper. “He puts his headphones on and skateboards.”

Grant's father, Christopher, told the paper that his son was "just a loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter."

"It's just so sad that she has to grow up without a father," he said.