There was an “intentional” explosion at a Harvard Medical School building early Saturday as two people were seen running from the building, according to police.

No injuries were reported during the explosion at the Ivy League school’s Goldenson building, which is situated in Harvard’s Longwood medical campus.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

An officer responded and saw two people fleeing from the building after the fire alarm was activated, according to the Harvard University Police Department.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit has determined the explosion to be intentional, according to the Harvard Crimson.

No additional explosive devices were found during a sweep of the building.

The Independent has contacted the Harvard University Police Department for further information.

