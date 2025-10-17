The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Hackers took control of a public address system in four different airports to shout anti-Trump and anti-Israel slogans on Tuesday, according to video footage that has surfaced online.

Federal authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the hacking, with the U.S. transport secretary saying that the event deeply “scared” passengers.

The broadcast was heard by travellers in both the United States and Canada.

“F*** Netanyahu and Trump,” a woman’s voice was heard saying over the speakers. “Turkish hacker, cyber-Islam is here. Free Palestine, free free Palestine.”

The cyber attack also targeted flight information display screens and disrupted services, according to The New York Times.

The attacks in Canada were more severe, with flight screens displaying seemingly pro-Hamas messaging.

Tannoy systems at Harrisburg International Airport were hacked so that they would broadcast anti-Trump and anti-Israel messages

“Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably,” the hacker wrote, according to a photo shared on social media.

“You are a pig, Donald Trump,” the message added.

One passenger told CNN that the chilling voice made passengers fearful about which airport systems are vulnerable to attack.

“You had to do a double-take and ask yourself if what you were hearing was actually real,” Glen Brown told the network. “The real question I have is, if they hack the paging system in an international airport, what else are they tunneling into?”

Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania was the only airport affected by the cyber attack in the US.

Meanwhile, three airports were affected in Canada. They include Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport in British Columbia.

Sean Duffy, Trump’s transport secretary, confirmed on social media that he is working with officials at HIA and the Federal Aviation Administration to find those responsible.

In a statement, the HIA said it removed the messages in just minutes and that the attack was limited to its “cloud-based, third-party software provider.”

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that one of the company’s flights was boarding at HIA during the cyber incident, leading officials to search the plane.

The jet bound for Atlanta was delayed by 45 minutes while it underwent a security search.

"As the safety and security of our customers and employees comes before all else, Delta followed the direction of TSA to return to the gate and complete a security check of the aircraft,” the spokesperson told FOX. “We appreciate our customers' patience and cooperation."

One plane was searched at

This week, President Donald Trump signed a ceasefire agreement with leaders in the Middle East, drawing much fanfare and media attention.

A “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and including former British prime minister Tony Blair, is expected to oversee the redevelopment of Gaza.

The president hailed the signing of the ceasefire agreement as a “new and beautiful day.”

However, the ceasefire is seemingly on the brink of collapse as Hamas refuses to release the remaining bodies of its dead Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, the group has accused Israel of killing 24 people in the past six days.

On Thursday, Trump warned that there would be “no choice but to go in and kill” Hamas if it continued to execute Palestinians whom it suspected of “collaborating” with Israel.