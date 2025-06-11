Former gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary student in storage closet in the middle of class

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Wisconsin gym teacher who was fired after being charged with a child sex crime has been accused of sexually assaulting a second student in the middle of class a decade ago.

Registered sex offender Michael Pipp, 57, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement in the most recently reported case, Fox 6 reported.

Pipp taught at St. Thomas School in Waterford, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee, until he was fired in 2016 after he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

A letter that went home to parents at the time caused the second victim severe mental turmoil. Though she didn’t disclose any abuse at the time, she “began having mental health problems” and would “wake up from nightmares” about Pipp,” her mother told police.

The most recent investigation began in August 2022 when the victim’s mother went to police to say she had recently disclosed a sexual assault to a therapist.

open image in gallery Michael Pipp, a registered sex offender, was charged with sexually assaulting a student during class about a decade ago. ( Racine County Sheriff's Office )

Prosecutors said the newly disclosed crimes unfolded between August 2014 and May 2015 when the victim was in the first grade at St. Thomas, where Pipp worked as a gym teacher.

The victim told authorities that Pipp had asked her to be a “special helper” during gym class and took her to a storage room. While there, he sexually assaulted her, the victim said.

Pipp was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child for the 2016 incident and first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement for the most recently reported case.

Following his conviction on the previous charges, Pipp registered as a sex offender and was released on community supervision.

Pipp appeared in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a status conference. He is due back in August. His bond was set at $25,000 in April.