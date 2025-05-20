The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A high school teacher in Florida was arrested shortly after she allegedly had sex with a student in her classroom before the first bell.

Brooke Anderson, 27, who is a teacher at Riverview High School, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the student for months, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson allegedly had sex with the student at the school on the morning of May 16 before she was taken into custody.

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving reports of an inappropriate relationship between Anderson and a male student.

The unnamed student told the authorities that their alleged relationship began in September 2024 with sexually explicit text messages.

In the weeks leading up to Anderson’s arrest, the relationship escalated and there were “multiple instances of sexual activity.”

Anderson was booked on three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to online jail records.

She was released the following day after a judge set her bail at $45,000, $15,000 for each of the three counts.

“This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

“What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing.”

The Sheriff’s Office says that it remains an active investigation and have urged anyone else who believes they were a victim to get in contact.