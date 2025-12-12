The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Oklahoma grandmother faced the prospect of prison in the Bahamas after she was found to be carrying a gun, which she said she forgot to leave in the car.

A GoFundMe was set up for Mary Robinson, 69, after she forgot her .380 pistol was in her purse when she boarded the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship with her 12-year-old son, who is adopted, in Florida, bound for the Bahamas.

The Daily Mailreported that when she boarded in Fort Lauderdale, security did not pick up on the gun; however, when she was in Nassau, for an excursion, the gun was found in her purse along with four bullets.

Mary Robinson with her 12-year-old son Johnny, who is adopted ( GoFundMe )

Robinson was traveling with a friend who agreed to look after her son while she was taken to prison.

Granddaughter of Robinson, Gracie Exendine, created the GoFundMe and said a miracle was needed.

“She went on a cruise for her adopted son Johnny's 12th birthday. She is 69 years old and on her trips she usually brings some kind of protection but usually leaves it in the car since you aren’t allowed to bring it on the ship,” Exendine wrote.

“Well, accidentally she didn’t leave it, and it was found in her bag when they checked at the Bahamas, and she was arrested.

“If she is fined and released, I have to come up with $10,000 to pay her fine or she will go to the Bahamas prison.”

The gun was a gift from Robinson’s aunt more than 50 years ago, Attorney Bjorn Ferguson told The Daily Mail, and she was legally licensed to carry it in the U.S.

“She simply forgot that she had the gun and I'm instructed that she has a touch of dementia,”' he said.

Ferguson said Robinson has been locked up at the Central Police Station in Nassau for two days, which had “very aggressive rats.”

Carrying an unlicensed firearm and ammunition has a default 24-month sentence in the Bahamas; however, when Robinson pleaded guilty, Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr. agreed to spare her from prison when she agreed to pay the $8000 fine.