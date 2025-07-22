The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A New Orleans gospel artist who had worked as a school choir teacher and was featured on the Black entertainment network BET was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking children for sex.

Joshua Kagler, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including indecent behavior with juveniles and third-degree rape, local police say. Authorities urged other potential victims to come forward.

Kagler previously taught at three different New Orleans-area schools, per police. He was a well-known performer at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and contributed to the Grammy Award-winning gospel album “Church,” local outlet WWL-TV reported.

According to another local outlet, WDSU, Kagler was also featured in BET shows, “Fix My Choir” and “How Sweet The Sound.”

open image in gallery New Orleans choir teacher Joshua Kagler, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking children for sex ( Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office )

More details about the crimes Kagler has been accused of were reported on by WWL-TV, which cited his arrest affidavit.

The mother of a 16-year-old boy had made a complaint about text messages on her son’s phone that she said were from an adult man and of a sexual nature, according to the affidavit.

The boy reportedly told police he was approached by a teacher from Warren Easten Charter High School, who police say was later identified as Kagler.

Kagler had invited him to his home to smoke marijuana, the boy told police.

Police said Kagler began paying the boy for sexual activities and the boy objected when Kagler went from observing him to making physical contact.

The boy told police Kagler paid him in cash or through a cash app and either personally transported him to and from his home or arranged for a rideshare service.

A New Orleans Public Schools spokesperson told WWL-TV Kagler is no longer employed by the school system.

"The safety of our students is our top priority. To that end, NOLA Public Schools has been in contact with Joshua Kagler's most recent employer, Warren Easton. The school is fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation of Mr. Kagler,” the spokesperson said.