Ghislaine Maxwell case back in court as she appeals 2021 sex trafficking conviction: Live updates
Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year, after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades
Ghislaine Maxwell should have been protected by “immunity provisions” from a previous non-prosecution agreement in Florida, her attorneys have argued.
The disgraced British socialite, 62, returned to the spotlight this week as lawyers launched an appeal over her 2021 sex trafficking conviction.
During an appeal hearing in New York federal court on Tuesday, Diana Fabi Samson – representing Maxwell – referenced the 2008 non prosecution agreement, made by state prosecutors with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in Florida.
Ms Samson said not honouring the terms of the agreement would “strike a dagger in the heart of the trust between the government and its citizens.”
“In the end, Ms. Maxwell was prosecuted for crimes that she as a third party beneficiary to the plea agreement in Florida should not have been prosecuted,” Ms Samson said.
Maxwell was not present in the court room on Tuesday, but was reportedly listening remotely from her jail cell in Florida.
Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement
At the hearing on Tuesday in New York, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the disgraced socialite should not have been prosecuted in 2019, as she was protected by provisions from a prior non-prosecution agreement (NPA) made by Florida prosecutors with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The deal was made by former federal prosecutor Alex Acosta, and resulted in a jail sentence and a sex offender registration for the disgraced financier.
Under the 2008 NPA, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. That allowed him to avert a possible life sentence, instead serving 13 months in a work-release program. He was required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender.
Epstein was later charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for nearly identical allegations in 2019, but he took his own life while in federal custody as he awaited trial.

Maxwell should have had ‘immunity provisions’ from previous prosecution agreement in Florida, say lawyers
Ghislaine Maxwell should have been protected by “immunity provisions” from a previous non-prosecution agreement in Florida, her attorneys have argued.
During an appeal hearing in New York federal court on Tuesday, Diana Fabi Samson referenced the 2008 non prosecution agreement, made by state prosecutors with Jeffrey Epstein in Florida.
In the agreement — also known as an NPA — Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. That allowed him to avert a possible life sentence, instead serving 13 months in a work-release program.
Epstein was later charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for nearly identical allegations in 2019.
“In the end, Ms. Maxwell was prosecuted for crimes that she as a third party beneficiary to the plea agreement in Florida should not have been prosecuted,” Ms Samson said.
Maxwell was not present in the court room on Tuesday, but was reportedly listening remotely from her jail cell in Florida.
Denying Maxwell plea agreement terms a ‘dagger in the heart of trust'
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers argued that by not honouring the terms of a 2008 plea agreement made between prosecutors in Florida and Jeffrey Epstein would “strike a dagger in the heart of the trust between the government and its citizens.”
During the appeal hearing on Tuesday in a New York federal court house, attorney Diana Fabi Samson told the court that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was looking into the possibility of “corruption” in the plea agreement.
“This case, count six is a count that is covered by that plea agreement in time in charge, and by the particular person who was interviewed in the Florida investigation,” she said.
“That charge should be precluded by the non prosecution agreement and should be dismissed. Denying the viability of this plea agreement strikes a dagger in the heart of the trust between the government and its citizens regarding plea agreements.”
Ghislaine Maxwell not present for New York appeal hearing
Ghislaine Maxwell was not present for her appeal hearing, which took place in front of a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
The disgraced British socialite is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee, in Florida.
It is believed that Maxwell listened to the proceedings via phone from prison.
Judge said Ghislaine Maxwell’s behaviour was ‘heinous and predatory’
Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over the trial in 2021, said Maxwell’s behaviour had been “heinous and predatory”.
The court heard harrowing testimony from victims who described how Maxwell had lured them to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s homes where they were abused.
Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for sexual abuse by Epstein, who was her boyfriend at the time, and who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.
On Tuesday, an appeal court on New York heard that Maxwell should have been protected from conviction by provisions of a non-prosecution agreement made between Epstein and prosecutors in Florida in 2008.
No mention of ‘impartial’ juror 50 during appeal hearing
Attorneys representing Ghislaine Maxwell were expected to argue that their client did not get a fair trial because, among other things, one of the jurors, Scotty David, failed to disclose in his juror questionnaire that he is a survivor of sexual abuse.
Attorney Diana Fabi Samson was only given 10 minutes for the defence arguments, and used the time to say that Maxwell should have been protected by provisions a prior agreement made between Jeffrey Epstein and federal prosecturors in 2008.
There was no mention of Mr David during the hearing.
It was a 2021 interview journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley conducted with Mr David, known as Juror 50, published in The Independent in the weeks following the Maxwell sex-trafficking verdict that led her legal team to appeal over her conviction.
But Tuesday’s hearing ended without any mention of Juror 50.
One of Maxwell’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala later addressed the issue of an “impartial juror” outside court.

