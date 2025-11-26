Georgia mom accused of killing two newborns years apart

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia mom is being held behind bars after being accused of killing her two infant sons, in separate incidents three years apart.

Dakota Taylor, 21, was arrested last week on November 20 in connection with the death of her eight-month-old child, Caleb, who was found “unresponsive” at her home in Matthews.

A grand jury arrest warrant seen by The Independent stated that Taylor “unlawfully and with malice aforethought" caused the death of her child by suffocating him on January 8, 2025, causing “excessive mental and physical pain.”

Taylor has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

At the time of her arrest, Taylor was being held at the McDuffie County Jail on other charges out of DeKalb County, Georgia, relating to another child death investigation, the GBI said in a statement.

That investigation reportedly relates to the death of her seven-month-old son Micah, who died in September 2021.

Dakota Taylor, 21, has been arrested and charged over killing of two infant children three years apart in Georgia ( WRDW/ Georgia authorities )

A separate grand jury arrest warrant, obtained by WRDW, also stated that Taylor had caused Micah’s death by obstructing his airways.

Body camera footage from the night, also obtained by the outlet, showed police officers arriving at a group home where Taylor was staying with the infant. Taylor was reportedly bathing Micah, then later brought him back downstairs.

Workers noticed Micah was slumped over, pale and unresponsive, and officers later reported that Taylor’s response had been “nonchalant” following the death of her child.

“I don’t know if this has anything to do with anything, but the mother, didn’t ... She was very ... Like ‘alright, whatever.’ And I was like your baby is ...” one officer is heard to say in body camera footage.

That grand jury arrest warrant stated that Taylor “with malice and forethought” caused the death of Micah in 2021.

She had been under the Georgia Department of Child and Family Services supervision at the time of Micah’s death in 2021.

Taylor is also charged with malice murder, felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree over Micah’s death.

The Independent has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further information regarding Taylor’s arrest and the criminal charges.