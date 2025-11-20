The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A young South Carolina woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to terminate her pregnancy during the third trimester, according to reports.

Jocelyn Byrum, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder and unlawful neglect of a child after taking medication to try to end her pregnancy, WISTV reported.

Police in Rock Hill, a suburb 28 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina, were called to Byrum’s home on November 12 on a report of a woman experiencing a miscarriage.

Inside the home, police found Byrum, who was 27 weeks pregnant. She told police that she had taken medication to induce labor with the intention of ending her pregnancy.

Under South Carolina law, abortions are illegal after cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. Some exceptions allow the procedure to be done up to 12 weeks.

open image in gallery A South Carolina woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to terminate her pregnancy well after state law permits abortion. ( Rock Hill Police Department )

Emergency responders quickly provided lifesaving aid to the newborn and brought the baby to the hospital for additional treatment, WYFF4 reported.

The baby was last reported to be in critical condition, according to WISTV.

Police said that Byrum did not give any aid or call for emergency services after giving birth.

She was arrested on Monday after warrants were issued for attempted murder and unlawful neglect of a child. She was denied bond during a Tuesday hearing.

Her arrest comes as South Carolina lawmakers consider more restrictions on the state’s already-strict rules on abortion. As the law stands, abortions are allowed up to six weeks, with exceptions allowing the procedure to be performed for up to 12 weeks in instances of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or conditions threatening the life of the mother.

However, lawmakers on Tuesday discussed a near-total abortion ban that would strip away those exceptions – and put anyone involved with terminating a pregnancy in prison for decades, according to ABC News.

The measure is currently being debated by a state subcommittee. It would require several other legislative steps before it gets debated during the state legislature’s regular session, according to the report.

The change could send people who have an abortion, or help someone else get one, to prison for up to 30 years.

The bill would also make it unlawful to possess abortion bills or provide information about an abortion, transport a minor out of state to get an abortion, change the definition of legal contraceptive and redefine embryos as full legal persons.

Opponents of the bill say it would be one of the strictest pieces of legislation limiting access to reproductive healthcare across the country.