Georgia hotel ordered to pay $40 million to victim who was trafficked more than 200 times at the facility

A federal jury has awarded $40 million to a trafficking survivor who was sold for sex hundreds of times at a Georgia hotel, marking a significant legal victory under a federal anti-trafficking law.

The victim, only identified as J.G., was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. The verdict on Friday was issued against Northbrook Industries, Inc., the company that owns and operates the United Inn & Suites in Decatur, where the abuse occurred.

J.G. was only 16 when she was trafficked at the hotel between 2018 and 2019, according to her attorneys. Over a 40-day period, she was exploited more than 200 times, often in full view of hotel staff, 11Alive reported.

Despite clear warning signs, including dozens of men entering and leaving the same room, and an alert from law enforcement identifying her as a missing minor, the hotel did not intervene, the lawsuit claimed.

open image in gallery The victim’s attorney accused the hotel of putting “profits over people” ( Google Maps )

Her attorney, Patrick McDonough, told FOX5 that he hopes this case serves as a warning to other hotels where sex trafficking may take place.

“Punitive damages aren’t just a message to this hotel; punitive damages are a message and a statement to the hospitality industry,” McDonough said. “And what it says is, if you’re going to run one of these hotels, you need to do your due diligence. There's a lot of great people that run great hotels and who do the right thing...it's just there's certain places out there that decide they're going to put profits over people and in this case, over children.”

During the trial, jurors heard from J.G., now in her 20s, as she took the stand to describe the abuse she endured, including physical violence, emotional trauma, and the lasting psychological damage.

Jurors also heard testimony detailing how staff ignored blatant red flags. A law enforcement BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert, which included J.G.’s name, age, and photo, was reportedly received by the hotel. Yet, according to her legal team, no action was taken.

“You've got to train your staff that you don't sell condoms to 16-year-olds when they come up to the front desk,” McDonough said. “You need to verify, does this look right, that there's kids in this room by themselves and 20 men have gone in and out every 30 minutes.”

J.G.’s lawsuit was the first in the country to reach a jury verdict under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), which allows survivors to seek civil damages not only from traffickers and buyers, but also from third parties, such as hotels, that knowingly profit from trafficking.

In addition to her federal claims, J.G. also sued under Georgia’s negligence law, arguing the hotel failed to provide a safe environment or respond to warning signs.

A DeKalb County vice detective testified during the trial that the United Inn & Suites was one of the county’s top five commercial sex trafficking hotspots at the time. Despite this reputation, the hotel allegedly failed to train staff or enforce basic safeguards.

Defense attorneys for the hotel denied any wrongdoing and argued that staff were unaware of the trafficking, it was reported.