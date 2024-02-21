Thieves steal dozen French bulldogs worth $37,000 from South Carolina home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dozen French bulldog puppies worth $37,000 were stolen by masked robbers out of their owner’s garage in South Carolina.

According to the Post and Courier, the robbery happened around 10am on February 13 at a residence in North Charleston. The five individuals who stole the puppies reportedly kicked open the door to the garage, put the dogs in crates and then ushered them into two getaway cars.

The robbers were wearing dark clothing and masks while committing the crime, the outlet reported.

Per the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog has been the number one stolen breed since 2020. They are considered to be the most popular type of dog, meaning they can bring in thousands of dollars upon resale.

This has made French bulldog owners anxious. CEO of American Kennel Club Reunite, Tom Sharp, told “Nightline” that reported robberies of the dogs have risen 140 per cent since 2020.

A large string of robberies occurred in the Washington DC metro area at the end of 2023. Some owners told Axios that they’ve decided to only walk their dogs in high-traffic areas and have started carrying Birdie alarms while outside with their dogs.

The canines stolen in South Carolina last week reportedly had a retail value of $37,000. The average price of a French bulldog puppy can be anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000, Mr Sharp told the TV show.

In 2021, Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen from her dog walker in Los Angeles. The man who took them was later sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Owners are advised to keep vigilant and not leave their dogs unattended in their yard or in their car. If possible, pet parents should consider microchipping their dogs.

Prospective pet parents considering other breeds are encouraged to visit their local animal shelter where they can adopt a furry friend at an affordable cost.