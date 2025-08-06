Fort Stewart is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter ( National Guard )

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia Army base is on lockdown following reports of an active shooter.

Fort Stewart, located about an hour outside of Savannah, has been on lockdown since 11:04 a.m. local time, officials said. The shooter was reported in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

Casualties have been reported, officials said, and the situation is ongoing. Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko told the Associated Press that officials are still assessing the situation.

Governor Brian Kemp is monitoring the situation, he said on X.

“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” Kemp said. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Fort Stewart is the largest Army base east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers and their families.