Fort Stewart shooting updates: ‘Casualties’ reported at Georgia army base on lockdown for ‘active shooter’
Governor Brian Kemp is monitoring the situation
A Georgia Army base is on lockdown following reports of an active shooter.
Fort Stewart, located about an hour outside of Savannah, has been on lockdown since 11:04 a.m. local time, officials said. The shooter was reported in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.
Casualties have been reported, officials said, and the situation is ongoing. Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko told the Associated Press that officials are still assessing the situation.
Governor Brian Kemp is monitoring the situation, he said on X.
“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” Kemp said. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”
Fort Stewart is the largest Army base east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers and their families.
