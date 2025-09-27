The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida volunteer teen church leader had child pornography charges and had a child-like sex toy in his home, cops say.

Jordan Williams, 28, is facing 35 counts of child pornography possession, one count of possessing a child-like sex doll, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Williams was arrested on Friday.

Hernando County deputies reported that Williams served as a youth leader at VineLife Church in Brooksville, Florida.

On July 4, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about someone possessing child pornography and forwarded it to the sheriff's office.

After investigating, deputies obtained a search warrant for Williams' home in Spring Hill and searched it.

Deputies spoke to Williams during the search, who admitted to owning the account linked to the child pornography and using a popular social media platform to access it. It’s unclear what site he was using.

open image in gallery Jordan Williams, 28, is facing 35 counts of child pornography possession after being arrested in Florida. He was a teen church leader. ( Hernando County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators also discovered several pieces of evidence, including the “child-like sex doll.”

Following news of Williams' arrest, the VineLife Church pastoral staff issued a statement that read: "This morning, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared on social media about the arrest of Jordon Williams on multiple counts of child pornography. Jordon was further identified as the youth leader at Vinelife Church in downtown Brooksville. This situation is heartbreaking and deeply serious! We will cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

Jordon Williams was not, and never was, an employee of Vinelife Church. He was a volunteer in the teen ministry with a current background check. Our priority is the safety and care of all people, especially children. As a church, we have policies in place to protect our children, including background checks of all volunteers and employees, video cameras throughout the building, and rules about not being alone with minors.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we know very little, and we will make an official statement when it is appropriate. Please join us in prayer as we pray for all of those who have been impacted by this situation."

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at (866) 990-8477 or submit a tip online.