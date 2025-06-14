Florida TSA worker assaulted 79-year-old Jet Blue passenger, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Florida police arrested a TSA agent Wednesday for allegedly pushing a 79-year-old JetBlue traveler at the Fort Lauderdale‑Hollywood International Airport.

Officials say Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, of Margate, committed aggravated battery on the Palm Beach Gardens woman by “placing the palm of her hands (on the victim) and forcefully pushing her.”

The woman stumbled, struck her forehead, and sustained minor bruises, police say. Although medical responders provided an ice pack, the victim declined hospital treatment.

Wilson‑Robinson spent the night in custody at the North Broward Bureau detention facility. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

The agent has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the incident continues.

open image in gallery Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, spent a night in jail and was released on a $1,000 bond. ( North Broward Bureau )

A TSA spokesperson told Local 10 in a statement, “TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public’s trust.”

“The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation,” the spokesperson said.